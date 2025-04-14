Bulls, Blood & VR: Malaga’s La Malagueta rings in the future of bullfighting

ONE of Spain’s most iconic bullrings has just had a high-tech facelift — and it’s nothing like you’ve seen before.

The Immersive Exhibition Centre of Tauromachy (CEIT) has officially opened inside Malaga’s Plaza de Toros de La Malagueta, blending centuries-old bullfighting tradition with cutting-edge virtual reality, interactive exhibits and surround sound.

Forget dusty old displays — CEIT offers six slick exhibition rooms filled with history, art, and sensory overload. Want to feel what it’s like to face a charging bull? Strap on a VR headset and step into the ring. Fancy yourself a Hemingway? Explore the influence of bullfighting on literature, fashion, film and more — with nods to Picasso, Orson Welles and Dolce & Gabbana.

You’ll find historic trajes de luces worn by matador legends, original lithographs, and a replica of the 1876 poster announcing the first ever bullfight in La Malagueta. There’s even a heart-racing simulation of a bullfighting infirmary, complete with pounding heartbeat and surgical instruments from back in the day.

One room takes you to the dehesa — the bull’s natural habitat — highlighting the species’ role in biodiversity and the ecosystem. A bit of education with your adrenaline.

Designed by Toroshopping, the team behind bullring tours in Madrid and Alicante, CEIT is meant to make bullfighting more accessible and appealing to modern audiences. Audio guides come in multiple languages, and there are options for school groups, tourists and even business visits.

Love it or loathe it, the new space puts Malaga on the map as a must-visit for anyone curious about this controversial and deeply rooted tradition — and it’s unlike any museum you’ve seen before.

