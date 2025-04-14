14 Apr, 2025
14 Apr, 2025 @ 11:50
Bulls, Blood & VR: Malaga’s La Malagueta rings in the future of bullfighting

ONE of Spain’s most iconic bullrings has just had a high-tech facelift — and it’s nothing like you’ve seen before.

The Immersive Exhibition Centre of Tauromachy (CEIT) has officially opened inside Malaga’s Plaza de Toros de La Malagueta, blending centuries-old bullfighting tradition with cutting-edge virtual reality, interactive exhibits and surround sound.

Forget dusty old displays — CEIT offers six slick exhibition rooms filled with history, art, and sensory overload. Want to feel what it’s like to face a charging bull? Strap on a VR headset and step into the ring. Fancy yourself a Hemingway? Explore the influence of bullfighting on literature, fashion, film and more — with nods to Picasso, Orson Welles and Dolce & Gabbana.

You’ll find historic trajes de luces worn by matador legends, original lithographs, and a replica of the 1876 poster announcing the first ever bullfight in La Malagueta. There’s even a heart-racing simulation of a bullfighting infirmary, complete with pounding heartbeat and surgical instruments from back in the day.

One room takes you to the dehesa — the bull’s natural habitat — highlighting the species’ role in biodiversity and the ecosystem. A bit of education with your adrenaline.

Designed by Toroshopping, the team behind bullring tours in Madrid and Alicante, CEIT is meant to make bullfighting more accessible and appealing to modern audiences. Audio guides come in multiple languages, and there are options for school groups, tourists and even business visits.

Love it or loathe it, the new space puts Malaga on the map as a must-visit for anyone curious about this controversial and deeply rooted tradition — and it’s unlike any museum you’ve seen before.

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

