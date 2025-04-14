Tragedy in Spain: British man, 63, dies after falling off wall when taking selfie at popular tourist attraction

A BRITISH man died on Saturday after falling from a wall while taking photos at a popular tourist spot in Spain.

The accident happened at the historic Segovia aqueduct viewpoint in the central Castilla y Leon region.

The 63-year-old travelled to the Segovia area last Thursday with two others.

READ MORE:

SEGOVIA AQUEDUCT(Pixabay image)

The local council said the tragedy happened at around 1.10pm.

The man apparently sat on a wall at the El Postigo viewpoint and fell backwards when taking photos.

There are no protective iron bars and many visitors try to take photos or selfies- putting themselves at risk.

An eyewitness said he was at the site with his two daughters and was concerned about safety.

He kept reminding his children about how risky it was to take photos from the edge, with the British victim climbing up in front of them ‘to take photos with his companion’.

Several emergency teams including the Segovia Policia Local and Policia Nacional went to the scene.

Medics could do nothing to save the tourist’s life.

The man has not been named.