14 Apr, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
14 Apr, 2025 @ 11:59
·
1 min read

Tragedy in Spain: British man, 63, dies after falling off wall when taking selfie at popular tourist attraction

by
British man dies after falling off wall when taking photos of popular tourist attraction in Spain

A BRITISH man died on Saturday after falling from a wall while taking photos at a popular tourist spot in Spain.

The accident happened at the historic Segovia aqueduct viewpoint in the central Castilla y Leon region.

The 63-year-old travelled to the Segovia area last Thursday with two others.

READ MORE:

SEGOVIA AQUEDUCT(Pixabay image)

The local council said the tragedy happened at around 1.10pm.

The man apparently sat on a wall at the El Postigo viewpoint and fell backwards when taking photos.

There are no protective iron bars and many visitors try to take photos or selfies- putting themselves at risk.

An eyewitness said he was at the site with his two daughters and was concerned about safety.

He kept reminding his children about how risky it was to take photos from the edge, with the British victim climbing up in front of them ‘to take photos with his companion’.

Several emergency teams including the Segovia Policia Local and Policia Nacional went to the scene.

Medics could do nothing to save the tourist’s life.

The man has not been named.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Bulls, Blood & VR: Malaga’s La Malagueta rings in the future of bullfighting

Next Story

Meet Starline: The ambitious project to connect Europe with a high-speed train line that functions ‘like a metro’

Latest from Lead

Go toTop