Meet Starline: The ambitious project to connect Europe with a high-speed train line that functions ‘like a metro’

A BOLD new proposal could soon transform the way Europeans travel across the continent.

Unveiled by Copenhagen-based think tank 21st Europe, Starline is a visionary plan to connect 39 cities in Europe with a vast high-speed rail network – one that runs with the simplicity and regularity of a metro system.

Spanning 22,000 kilometres, the network aims to link countries across the whole of Europe, with trains operating at speeds of 300-400 km/h.

That would slash travel times across the continent – turning current day-long journeys into seamless, cross-border commutes.

“A truly integrated rail system is no longer just a matter of convenience; it’s a strategic necessity for Europe’s resilience in the 21st century,” said 21st Europe in a statement.

The Starline design is inspired by the EU flag. (credit: 21st-europe.com)

While the European Union already supports the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) to improve continental connections, Starline’s backers believe current efforts fall short of what’s needed.

“Despite public demand, cross-border travel remains fragmented, slow, and expensive,” the think tank argues, pointing to inconsistent ticketing, outdated stations, and varying train standards across countries.

Starline wants to change all that. Built on both new and existing infrastructure, its unified design would offer a metro-like experience.

The trains will be easily identified by their deep blue livery, a nod to the EU flag, complete with star detailing along the sides.

Inside, passengers would find a modern layout without traditional class divisions.

(credit: 21st-europe.com)

Instead, carriages will feature quiet zones for working, family-friendly areas, cafes, and comfortable open-plan seating.

At full speed, Starline could cut travel times dramatically, and the environmental payoff could be just as significant.

With transportation accounting for nearly 29% of the EU’s greenhouse gas emissions, Starline aims to curb short-haul flights – reducing aviation’s footprint by up to 80%.

“A bold shift to high-speed rail might be Europe’s best chance to meet its 2050 net-zero goals while ensuring mobility remains both fast and green,” said the organisation.

Starline’s ambition extends beyond trains themselves. The network plans to build new stations just outside major cities, designed as cultural and social hubs.

(credit: 21st-europe.com)

These spaces would go beyond platforms and ticket machines, offering restaurants, concert halls, museums, sports venues, and public event areas – making them destinations in their own right.

“Railways were always about more than transport,” said 21st Europe founder Kaave Pour. “They shaped economies, cultures, even national identities. Today, we need them to do the same for Europe.”

Under the proposal, the network would be publicly funded and operated by approved national rail companies.

A new European Rail Authority (ERA) would oversee operations, ensuring interoperability, harmonised labour agreements, and shared safety regulations across borders.

Tickets would be available through a unified, open platform – much like air travel today – with AI-driven security at stations and pricing that undercuts both short-haul flights and current rail fares.

Starline is still in the concept phase, and its rollout would take decades, but 21st Europe insists this is a blueprint for real change.

The think tank estimates that, like China’s high-speed rail revolution, Starline could generate millions of jobs and contribute significantly to urban GDP growth.

“Now, we begin building the network to push for real change, bringing together policymakers, designers, and industry leaders to turn vision into action,” the group said.