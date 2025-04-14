Missing recording device deepens mystery of New York helicopter crash which claimed five Spanish lives – including Siemens CEO

AS more details emerge about the helicopter crash that killed five Spanish nationals in New York, it has been confirmed that the aircraft was not equipped with a flight data recorder.

Moreover, no cockpit voice recordings have been found, now that most of the aircraft has been recovered, this will make the investigation into the crash more challenging.

The crash killed the Spanish CEO of Siemens Mobility Agustin Escobar, his wife and their three children.

He also held various positions in Spain between 1998 and 2010, primarily in the energy sector.

Emergency services responding to the site of the helicopter crash in New York. (Photo: Cordon Press)

Additionally, Escobar served as the vice president of the German Chamber of Commerce for Spain.

The family was on holiday in New York when their sightseeing helicopter suddenly broke into pieces and fell in the Hudson river.

The crash is presumed to have killed everyone on board instantly.

Speculation has started surrounding the crash, since only a few days prior, a top US-attorney died in her sleep.

She prosecuted Siemens in a corporate espionage scandal, this connection led people online to believe that there might be some kind of link between the deaths.

Although the two events followed each other closely, it seems that it was mostly coincidental.

Prior to these events, it was determined that the helicopter had issues with the gearbox as early as September of last year.

The Bell-helicopter was manufactured in 2004 and had a certificate of airworthiness issued in 2016, valid until 2029.

Before the crash, the helicopter had made seven tourist tours without any problems.