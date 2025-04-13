Revealed: The stretch of road that has the most accidents in Spain

THE stretch of road with the most accidents in Spain has been identified as being at kilometre point zero of the A77a motorway in Alicante.

The Madrid-based Associated European Motorists(AEA) has analysed accident figures between 2018 and 2022 to reach its conclusion.

It also points out that not all accidents are down to driver error, pointing out that the state of roads is also a key factor.

It has calculated a Average Hazard Index for one kilometre sections of routes over the five-year period.

The Alicante stretch came in at least 10 times higher than the national average with anything above 100 in the index leaving cause for concern.

There are 270 kilometres of roads- totalling 72 routes in 43 provinces- where the index exceeds 100.

The A77a figure clocked up a Average Hazard Index total of 175.9.

The AEA says it had the most accidents, 110, and the highest number injuries, 158, in the State Road Network.

It’s used by over 34,000 motorists per day.

Next on the list is kilometre point 17 of the T-11 motorway in Tarragona, with 92 accidents and 145 victims.

That’s followed by kilometre point 12 of the A-55 motorway in the Mos area of Pontevedra with 58 accidents and 107 victims.