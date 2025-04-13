13 Apr, 2025
13 Apr, 2025 @ 11:00
1 min read

FINAL chance to win tickets for legend Tom Jones concert

by

THE Olive Press is giving away two pairs of tickets to see legendary crooner Tom Jones.

Get ready for an unforgettable night as the Welsh icon brings his unmistakable voice and classic hits to the Plaza de Toros in Alicante on August 13.

Tom will serenade fans with timeless tracks like It’s Not Unusual, Delilah, and What’s New Pussycat.

Whether you’re a lifelong fan or a newcomer to his music, there’s no doubt this is one night you won’t want to miss.

All you have to do to enter the competition is to become one of our registered users.

And nothing could be simpler than registering an account. 

Click on this link and fill in the details to win big.

Staff Reporter

