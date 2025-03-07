7 Mar, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
7 Mar, 2025 @ 11:00
·
1 min read

British tourists are warned of new red lines on ‘dangerous’ roads – this is what they mean

by
British tourists are warned of new red lines on 'dangerous' roads - this is what they mean

BRITISH tourists driving in Spain have been warned about new red road markings down the centre which are being rolled out to improve safety.

The Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) is introducing a a continuous red line on some roads to emphasise that overtaking is prohibited in notorious blackspots.

The measure is being extended after successfully experiments on some routes in Malaga province.

READ MORE:

The red line visually reinforces the traditional continuous unbroken white lines which tell drivers not to overtake.

The DGT’s use of red has capture the attention of motorists more effectively and is part of its broader programme to boost road safety.

In the pilot scheme, 42 kilometres of the A-355 near Coín has seen accidents fall since the red line appeared.

The Royal Automobile Club of Spain emphasises that infringing overtaking rules can mean a fine of up to €400 and even the loss of four points off a driving licence.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Jellyfish warning as deadly Man o’ War washes up on Spain’s Costa del Sol

Next Story

EXKLUSIV: ‘BESCHÄMTE’ US-EXPATS PLANEN ANTI-TRUMP-KUNDGEBUNGEN IN GANZ SPANIEN – SIE SPRECHEN VON ‘ENTSETZEN, EKEL UND TIEFER TRAURIGKEIT’

Latest from Lead

Go toTop