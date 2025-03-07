British tourists are warned of new red lines on ‘dangerous’ roads – this is what they mean

BRITISH tourists driving in Spain have been warned about new red road markings down the centre which are being rolled out to improve safety.

The Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) is introducing a a continuous red line on some roads to emphasise that overtaking is prohibited in notorious blackspots.

The measure is being extended after successfully experiments on some routes in Malaga province.

The red line visually reinforces the traditional continuous unbroken white lines which tell drivers not to overtake.

The DGT’s use of red has capture the attention of motorists more effectively and is part of its broader programme to boost road safety.

In the pilot scheme, 42 kilometres of the A-355 near Coín has seen accidents fall since the red line appeared.

The Royal Automobile Club of Spain emphasises that infringing overtaking rules can mean a fine of up to €400 and even the loss of four points off a driving licence.