Jellyfish warning as deadly Man o’ War washes up on Spain’s Costa del Sol

AN expat has issued a warning after spotting a deadly Man o’ War jellyfish on Malaga’s coastline.

Yesterday morning, an eagle-eyed expat spotted a dangerous Portuguese Man o’ War jellyfish on a beach in Estepona.

The sea creature was spotted washed up on the shore of Costalita beach, near the popular tourist town.

Posted on local Facebook group, Estepona Info and Chat, commenters warned of the ‘mean sting’ they can inflict.

Portuguese Man o’ War can be identified by their ‘balloon-like’ float which can rise up to six inches above the waterline.

Lurking below the surface are tentacles which can stretch up to 30 metres long and contain stingers capable of paralysing and killing small fish.

Stings can be very painful and cause welts in humans, sometimes leading to death.

It is common to see the sea creatures off the coast of Spain and Portugal.

If spotted, swimmers are advised to vacate the area immediately.