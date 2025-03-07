7 Mar, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
7 Mar, 2025 @ 10:49
··
1 min read

Jellyfish warning as deadly Man o’ War washes up on Spain’s Costa del Sol

by

AN expat has issued a warning after spotting a deadly Man o’ War jellyfish on Malaga’s coastline. 

Yesterday morning, an eagle-eyed expat spotted a dangerous Portuguese Man o’ War jellyfish on a beach in Estepona. 

The sea creature was spotted washed up on the shore of Costalita beach, near the popular tourist town. 

Posted on local Facebook group, Estepona Info and Chat, commenters warned of the ‘mean sting’ they can inflict. 

Portuguese Man o’ War can be identified by their ‘balloon-like’ float which can rise up to six inches above the waterline. 

Lurking below the surface are tentacles which can stretch up to 30 metres long and contain stingers capable of paralysing and killing small fish. 

Stings can be very painful and cause welts in humans, sometimes leading to death. 

It is common to see the sea creatures off the coast of Spain and Portugal. 

If spotted, swimmers are advised to vacate the area immediately.

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Spain to host the world’s first-ever Comic Con outside of the US

British tourists are warned of new red lines on 'dangerous' roads - this is what they mean
Next Story

British tourists are warned of new red lines on ‘dangerous’ roads – this is what they mean

Latest from Estepona

Go toTop