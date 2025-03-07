7 Mar, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
7 Mar, 2025 @ 10:06
··
1 min read

Spain to host the world’s first-ever Comic Con outside of the US

by

THE world’s first comic con outside the US will be held in Spain.

Malaga has been chosen to host the first ever edition of world-famous convention, Comic-Con, outside the USA.

Dates for the unique event, which is usually held in San Diego, will be announced on Monday.

Though the epicentre of the action will be the Palacio de Congresos, events will be scattered throughout the city.

It is the first time in the conference’s 54 year history that it has been held outside the states. 

“The most important pop culture event in the world will cross the Atlantic,” organisers announced.

It comes after arduous negotiations between Malaga town hall, the Andalucian tourism board and event organisers. 

Comic-Con representatives reportedly flew to the city last autumn to check if it met accommodation, infrastructure and transport requirements. 

Last year, over 135,000 people gathered in San Diego to celebrate all things Marvel, Pokemon and manga. 

The official date for the Malaga edition will be revealed on Monday at the Miramar hotel. 

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Luxury holiday rentals are becoming a booming phenomenon in Marbella

Latest from La Cultura

Go toTop