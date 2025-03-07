Spain to host the world’s first-ever Comic Con outside of the US

THE world’s first comic con outside the US will be held in Spain.

Malaga has been chosen to host the first ever edition of world-famous convention, Comic-Con, outside the USA.

Dates for the unique event, which is usually held in San Diego, will be announced on Monday.

Though the epicentre of the action will be the Palacio de Congresos, events will be scattered throughout the city.

It is the first time in the conference’s 54 year history that it has been held outside the states.

“The most important pop culture event in the world will cross the Atlantic,” organisers announced.

It comes after arduous negotiations between Malaga town hall, the Andalucian tourism board and event organisers.

Comic-Con representatives reportedly flew to the city last autumn to check if it met accommodation, infrastructure and transport requirements.

Last year, over 135,000 people gathered in San Diego to celebrate all things Marvel, Pokemon and manga.

The official date for the Malaga edition will be revealed on Monday at the Miramar hotel.