Luxury holiday rentals are becoming a booming phenomenon in Marbella

MARBELLA Mountain Resorts provides a comprehensive holiday rental management service for 30 exclusive luxury villas.

The well established firm is able to provide an impressive 150 beds to clients when at full capacity.

Vacation rental tourism has become an unstoppable phenomenon in recent years, driven by the rise of teleworking, and changing consumer habits.

This increase in luxury tourism also represents a great opportunity for homeowners looking to monetise their properties in Spain. Particularly for those who do not live in them throughout the year.

However, managing them can be a challenging and demanding task, which is where the experience of Marbella Mountain Resorts comes in.

The state-of-the-art rental management and tourism services company has over two decades of experience in the international luxury hotel industry and 10 years in this niche market.

The province of Malaga now represents its main market, and the villas on its books offer the same services as a luxury hotel, designing tailor-made experiences for each traveller.

Above all, its staff guarantee to always offer the highest quality in services, privacy and personalised treatments.

“Our exclusive clients are looking for discretion, personalised services and peace of mind,” explains CEO Luis Ponce.

“They choose to put themselves in the hands of a well-established company with extensive experience.”

The CEO adds: “When the luxury villa rental market took off about 8 years ago, they asked for basic things, this has now changed dramatically.

“Now they are not only asking for extra services such as daily cleaning, private chefs, in-house wellness treatments, airport chauffeurs, private trainers and rental cars, but they are looking to integrate into the community in an exclusive way and live authentic and local experiences that money can’t buy.”

The length of stay has also changed: when they previously stayed for a week, they usually now stay between two and four weeks.

“For the true lovers of luxury, value is no longer found in tangible and material goods but in the intangibles: time, space, freedom, personalisation and possibilities,” explained Ponce.

Marbella Mountain Resorts manages its holiday homes as a boutique hotel chain and takes care of the entire process, from cleaning and maintenance of the property, through the management of reservations, marketing and 24/7 guest service.

With assets under management valued at approximately €200 million, the company acts as a one-stop shop for exclusive holiday rentals, so that owners don’t have to worry about anything.

The company offers a comprehensive solution for owners who want to generate a return on their real estate assets.

Occupancy

According to the company the properties they manage have an average occupancy rate up to 40%, which is lower than flat rentals; however, they generate a higher average annual return than apartments and above a traditional rental.

They currently have a portfolio of 30 properties, 90% of which are under exclusive management, in the most exclusive residential areas of Marbella, such as Sierra Blanca, or nearby in Zagaleta (Benahavís).

They also have amazing homes on the Golden Mile and the beachfront, such as Marbella Club or Puente Romano.

And in addition they have a home on the Cadiz coast (Zahara de los Atunes), with an average occupancy of one week and prices ranging from €3,000 to €14,000 per night in high season.

This real estate asset management agency is constantly on the lookout for new profitable investments and has a qualified team, with executive experience in international hotel chains, to help its clients and owners successfully manage their luxury holiday homes.

For more information: https://marbellamountainresorts.com/luxury-villas-marbella-rent/