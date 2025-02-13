Watch: Outrage as bikers brazenly ignore red line on deadly Malaga road – days after scheme was heralded a success

MALAGA locals are outraged after bikers have brazenly ignored a new safety measure on a ‘deadly’ road just days after it was praised.

Between Marbella and Cartama lies one of Spain’s most dangerous roads,

The A-355, also known as ‘fear highway’, registered a dozen deaths over 10 km in the last twelve months alone.

This led the Junta to introduce new safety in the area, including a thick red line stretching over four km.

The line prohibits overtaking and is accompanied by four speed measurers to remind drivers to stay within the limit.

From Coin in the Marbella direction, the measure was first hailed a ‘success’.

But before long, videos began to surface of drivers disobeying the line, with motorcyclists overtaking vehicles on this dangerous stretch of road.

Posted by @Marbellasequeja on Instagram, the video has garnered mixed responses from social media users.

“It’s like that everyday! Crazy people who shouldn’t have a license,” one said.

“More for the morgue!” added another.

Meanwhile, others have praised the bikers, saying: “long live driving like a mad man!”