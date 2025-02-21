Tourist in Spain is handed huge fine for illegally climbing ancient aqueduct for a selfie

A MAN has been fined in Segovia for snapping a selfie on top of the famous aqueduct.

The incident occurred last Tuesday at 8:15am some 25 metres above ground.

Emergency services quickly attended the scene, not knowing if the man intended to harm himself.

After being identified, he was slapped with a fine of between €1,500-3,000 by the Policia Local for civil disobedience.

Pictures show the unaware tourist donning a hat and sunglasses, ready to pose.

The Segovia aqueduct is one of the best preserved Roman aqueduct bridges in the world and an iconic symbol of the city.

It was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1985 and was in use until 1973.

The structure is 11 miles long and was used to transport water from mountain springs to the city’s bath houses, fountains and homes.

It is thought the bridge was built during the 1st century AD, with 98 AD estimated as the likely year of completion.

However, research conducted in 2016 revealed the bridge may be dated slightly later, 112 or 116 AD.