Measles warning on the Costa del Sol: Outbreak is declared at a school in Mijas

AN OUTBREAK of measles has been reported at a Mijas secondary school following one at a nursery school in the same municipality.

Despite the incidents both being in Mijas, there so far does not appear to be any link between the two outbreaks.

Two cases were confirmed at the secondary school involving children aged under 13 who had not taken the MMR vaccine.

The nursery school has 10 confirmed cases, with more reports at both locations not being ruled out over the next few days.

As in the case of the older school, none of the babies or young children had been given the MMR jab either through parental choice or because they are too young to get one.

Sources said all of the infected nursery kids came from non-Spanish families with the regional health ministry saying the outbreak is under control.

Authorities said that 97% of children in Malaga province of vaccination age have received the MMR injection.

The nursery outbreak was detected last week, and the ministry activated its measles surveillance and alert protocol at the unnamed school.

Two of the first infected children were twin brothers aged two years.

The ministry introduced contact tracking as measles is a very contagious disease in order to find out who might have been infected.