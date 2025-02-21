21 Feb, 2025
Spain’s Princess Leonor ‘is spotted kissing mystery man’ in Brazil

by

PRINCESS Leonor of Spain has stirred up rumours after she was spotted ‘kissing a mystery man’ at a Brazilian carnival. 

A Brazilian photographer has claimed he saw Leonor kissing the man on the neck during the Salvador de Bahia carnival, Brazil. 

Fred Pontes told TardeAR: “When I arrived many couples were kissing, including that one. I thought ‘what good looking gringos’. Then I saw with my own eyes how she kissed his neck and he turned to give her a kiss on the lips.” 

In that moment, he claims a person next to Leonor tried to ‘block his vision’ making him realise he was snapping someone important. 

“It was then I started to take pictures and the person in front of me got up onto their tiptoes so that I couldn’t see. That’s when I knew something was going on,” he said. 

“I didn’t want any trouble so I went to another area.”

He says he didn’t realise he had photographed the princess until much later and asked for the ‘forgiveness’ of Spaniards. 

“I don’t know how many times they kissed, I didn’t know she was a princess. I just saw people enjoying the party, I didn’t know who she was,” he claimed. 

It comes as an anonymous Galician photographer has alleged he also saw the couple in Pontevedra in October last year. 

“I saw her with him in a club in Pontevedra. I remember because I was watching the Madrid-Celta match. When I went to leave, I passed through the club and that’s when I saw her,” he said. 

“The boy was up against the wall near the bar. They were whispering to each other as if kissing on the neck. She was only dancing with him, there were no other friends there. I’m sure it was her, I was only a metre away.”

