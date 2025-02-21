At least four people are poisoned after eating tortilla at a restaurant in Spain

A DODGY tortilla at a Zaragoza restaurant caused four people to go down with food poisoning.

The incident reported by Aragon’s Epidemiological Bulletin confirmed that four diners caught salmonellosis after tucking into the famous Spanish potato omelette dish.

Public health inspectors specialising in food hygiene investigated the outbreak.

TORTILLA

It’s not known whether any of the victims were hospitalised and so far no further cases have been reported.

Inspectors confirmed that the tortilla was the culprit after tests were carried out on the quartet of diners, including taking stool samples.

Salmonelisis is one of the most common and widespread food-related diseases caused by the salmonella bacteria and can be deadly.

It is frequently linked to ‘out of date’ eggs or products that have been undercooked or even raw.

Symptoms include the sudden onset of fever, abdominal pain, diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting, headache and myalgia.

Signs usually appear between six and 72 hours after eating food contaminated with salmonella.

Problems can last for up to a week.