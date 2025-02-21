21 Feb, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
21 Feb, 2025 @ 17:30
·
1 min read

At least four people are poisoned after eating tortilla at a restaurant in Spain

by
At least four people are poisoned after eating tortilla at a restaurant in Spain

A DODGY tortilla at a Zaragoza restaurant caused four people to go down with food poisoning.

The incident reported by Aragon’s Epidemiological Bulletin confirmed that four diners caught salmonellosis after tucking into the famous Spanish potato omelette dish.

Public health inspectors specialising in food hygiene investigated the outbreak.

READ MORE:

salmonella
TORTILLA

It’s not known whether any of the victims were hospitalised and so far no further cases have been reported.

Inspectors confirmed that the tortilla was the culprit after tests were carried out on the quartet of diners, including taking stool samples.

Salmonelisis is one of the most common and widespread food-related diseases caused by the salmonella bacteria and can be deadly.

It is frequently linked to ‘out of date’ eggs or products that have been undercooked or even raw.

Symptoms include the sudden onset of fever, abdominal pain, diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting, headache and myalgia.

Signs usually appear between six and 72 hours after eating food contaminated with salmonella.

Problems can last for up to a week.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

BREAKING: Spain’s ‘rogue’ border chief is FIRED after provoking Gibraltar with his passport stamping campaign

Narco twins who lead the Sinaloa cartel in Barcelona are arrested over the death of a Serbian rival in Spain
Next Story

Narco twins who lead the Sinaloa cartel in Barcelona are arrested over the death of a Serbian rival in Spain

Latest from Health

Go toTop