A MADRID restaurant that is famed for its Spanish omelettes has been forced to temporary close after around 30 patrons got sick with salmonella.

Casa Dani, which is located in the city’s upscale Salamanca neighbourhood, has been open for more than 30 years and is said to sell more than 100,000 tortillas de patatas every year.

But unlucky customers who sampled the star dish between Tuesday and Thursday of last week have reported suffering gastroenteritis and fevers after consuming omelettes that were reportedly not fit for consumption.

‘From Casa Dani, and of our own volition and not under the orders of any authority, we have taken the decision to close our restaurants from this weekend,’ the owners explained in a statement reported by online daily El Plural.

Casa Dani also has a shop in La Paz market and a terrace located on Lagasca street.

Analysis of the food on sale at the restaurant reveled the presence of salmonella. The premises will now be disinfected while the owners will also carry out tests on its staff to determine how the incident had happened.

At least five patrons had to be treated in hospital; three adults and two children.

