FIVE injured and more than a hundred passengers have had to be evacuated from a train in Córdoba capital as flames and smoke spilled out of the roof of one of the carriages.

According to Adif sources, the incident occurred around yesterday, Monday January 30, at 7pm., when an Intercity Barcelona-Cadiz suffered a fault in the pantograph—which collects the electricity needed to power the train and is located on the roof.

Five people, two men aged 80 and 40 years and three women aged 57, 51 and 40 years, required medical assistance due to the incident.

The 127 train passengers were evacuated from the train were taken by alternative means to their destinations.

The fire was then brought under control by the Provincial Fire Brigade who arrived at the scene shortly after the first alert to the 112 emergency number was received.

