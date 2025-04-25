Mother who had six children taken away is arrested after ‘selling baby for €2k’ in Spain

A WOMAN who sold her newborn baby for €2,000 has been arrested by the Policia Nacional.

A Cordoba couple undergoing fertility treatment who bought the girl have also been detained as well as two members of their family.

The 37-year-old woman from the Mostoles area of Madrid apparently regretted the deal and wanted her back.

POLICIA NACIONAL OFFICERS, MADRID

She went to the police last month to report that a family had ‘kidnapped’ her daughter.

She claimed they demanded a €2,000 ransom for her return plus an additional €1,000 to cover expenses.

The woman had previously given birth to six children- all of which had been removed by the Madrid region from her care.

She alleges that she feared losing her latest child and told that to a man she met at a party in Madrid last November.

Apparently- according to her, the man, 24, invited her to Cordoba where she would be looked after until the baby was born.

It is alleged that after giving birth, she wanted to return to Madrid with her new child, but his family told her she would bring her to the capital in a fortnight.

She then accused the family of threatening her but investigations confirmed that was not the case and she had made a financial deal to help a couple with fertility issues.

The baby is currently being cared for at a child protection centre in Cordoba.