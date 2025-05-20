20 May, 2025
20 May, 2025 @ 11:04
Move aside Rome: Spain has its own Trevi Fountain in the Andalucian heartlands

Like Rome's Trevi Fountain, visitors to the Fuente del Ray can make a wish as they toss a coin into its waters. Credit: Preigo de Cordoba.

THE CITY of water, is home to a cordoban fountain, on par with Rome’s Trevi Fountain.

In Priego de Córdoba, known for its Baroque architecture and picturesque natural springs, you’ll find the Fuente del Ray or King’s Fountain.

Construction of the fountain was completed in 1803 and it shares traits of Rome’s famous Trevi Fountain, like the tradition of making a wish as you throw a coin into its waters.

The complex design has 139 fountains, many of which depict gargoyles with water supplied from the Fountain of Health. 

Its three staggered ponds feature a lion fighting a snake by José Álvarez Cubero, and the image of Neptuen and Amphitrite riding on a horse-drawn chariot across the watery waves sculpted by Remigio del Mármol. The water reaches the final pool through a waterfall reaching the ‘Clergy mask.’ 

Undergoing many renovations, the Fuente del Rey was recognised as a Site of Cultural Interest in 1984. 

Staff Reporter

