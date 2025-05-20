20 May, 2025
20 May, 2025 @ 10:36
BREAKING: Network outage leaves swathes of Spain without landline coverage 

Office worker dialling on a landline phone

A NETWORK outage has left vast areas of Spain without landline coverage just weeks after the nationwide blackout. 

This morning, popular telecommunications company Telefonica announced they were experiencing cuts in their landline services, including the 112 emergencies service. 

According to a company statement, engineers are currently working hard to fix the issue. 

The emergency services 112 line was cut off in Extremadura, Aragon, the Basque Country and Valencia.

The eastern region quickly set up an alternative emergency services number, which remains active despite the 112 line returning to normal. This line can be reached on 963 428 000.

Aragon also recovered its 112 line at around 10am this morning, but three alternative emergency numbers remain active: 638 63 82 73, 683 13 46 45 and 660 70 58 97.

Services have also begun to return to normal in the Basque Country, though an alternative number remains active (900 112 088).

Local media in Extremadura have not issued any updates on the state of the outage in the region. 

The issues reportedly began at 2am this morning and have especially affected landline internet services.

Telefonica stated the problems have arisen after routine updates to the system. 

