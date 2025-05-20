Dutch tourist is attacked and robbed by a man and two women while cleaning his car in southern Spain

A DUTCH man was assaulted and robbed last Wednesday in Algeciras in a parking lot behind the San Bernardo bus station.

The victim was cleaning his car when he was approached by a man who assaulted and restrained him, while two women searched his pockets.

They stole his mobile phone and €180 in cash, and fled on foot in the direction of the La Piñera neighborhood.

The victim was able to call the Policia Nacional, and they managed to identify the suspects within minutes.

The victim was just passing through Algeciras when it happened. (Photo: Cordon Press)

The 35-year-old man was arrested, as well as the two women aged 31 and 20 and were charged with robbery with violence.

All of them have a history of violence and theft.

The three were confirmed to be involved in the beating of a 40-year-old man in the Ingeniero Torroja market square, just a week earlier.

For several minutes, six people – four men and two women – beat the victim with punches and kicks, leaving him unconscious on the asphalt.