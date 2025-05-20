20 May, 2025
20 May, 2025 @ 11:16
British tourists to Spain accounted for one in five in April as tourism boom continues

A FIFTH of visitors to Spain this April were Brits as the United Kingdom continues to dominate the tourism boom. 

Brits represented 21.1% of visitors to Spain in April 2025, accounting for around two million tourists.

This 8.4% increase compared to the same month last year further cements Spain’s popularity with Brits. 

The most popular destinations for UK visitors were the Canary Islands (26.1%), the Balearic Islands (16.6%), Andalucia (16.6%) and Valencia (16.4%). 

Canary Islands
POPULAR: The Canary Islands are one of Spain’s top tourism destinations.

Behind the UK was Germany, with 1.4 million visitors representing 14.3% of the total and a 13.6% increase compared to April 2024.

The Balearic Islands was by far their preferred destination, with 36.7% of German visitors choosing the archipelago for their holidays. 

Spain is also popular with Italian tourists, who represented 9.7% of April’s total alongside Dutch visitors, who made up 5%.

Some 9.7 million tourists visited Spain in April, 9.5% more than the same month last year. 

This continues an upward trend, with 30.8 million tourists coming to the country between January and April, 7.4% more than the same period of 2024. 

The most popular destinations for an April holiday in Spain were Madrid and Catalunya, receiving 58.2% of the country’s tourists.

However, the Balearic Islands experienced the most tourism growth in spring, with a 12.3% increase compared to 2024.

