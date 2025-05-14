Mallorca sends four-word message to tourists amid tourismophobia fears

MALLORCA’S Office of Tourism has voiced its support for tourism to the island, clearly stating their message: ‘A Tourist, A Friend’.

“Tourism has been, and continues to be, Mallorca’s main economic driver”, the Tourist Board said.

“It’s the reason why the island has become one of the most prosperous regions in the country, achieving near full employment.”

The Board has also stated clearly that ‘issues need to be addressed collectively’, yet without demonising the whole tourism industry on which the island thrives.

Tourists at the Mallorca airport. (Photo: Cordon Press)

“Public institutions, businesses, residents, and visitors all have a role to play in this effort,” it said.

The Board has said that they will continue working towards improving the island for the benefit of both residents and visitors, ‘striving for a harmonious experience’.

“Finally, we wish our visitors a pleasant stay and hope they will want to return and repeat their experience,” the Board concluded.

The Mallorca Tourist Board was the first private tourism institution in Spain, founded in 1905.

It represents the various sectors involved in the island’s tourism industry, as well as a broad spectrum of civil society.