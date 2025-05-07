Flights to Mallorca could be limited in bid to tackle mass tourism

MALLORCA could follow in Ibiza’s footsteps to implement a limit on rental cars and air passenger arrivals ahead of the summer season.

The local council are reportedly ‘rigorously’ analysing measures to curb the island’s growing tourism problems.

In the coming weeks, proposals will be sent to the Balearic parliament for review.

It comes after Balearic Vice-President Antoni Costa confirmed the regional government had requested a cap on the number of flights arriving to the islands this summer.

He said: “We are at our maximum limit, increasing airport capacity during the high season is not advisable and we have to prioritise sustainability over short-term gain.”

They made the request to the central government and Aena- the national airport operator, also advocating for shared control of the airports so they can have more say in how many flights land on the islands.

It follows the 11,240 takeoffs and landing recorded in the Balearic Islands this Easter week- a 46% increase from 2024.

According to Costa, such growth is ‘unsustainable’ as Mallorca is already limiting the amount of overnight accommodation on the island.

This could lead to an increase in hotel prices, alongside rising tourist taxes and a possible limit on rental cars.

The Balearic government has already approved measures to reduce the amount of rental cars and caravans entering Ibiza and Mallorca residents are now limited to one foreign number plate car per property.

It is hoped these measures will quell anti-tourism protests while tackling social and environmental issues.

A statement by Ibiza council said: “This summer, the island of Ibiza is taking another step forward in its commitment to sustainability and coexistence between the tourism sector and residents and will implement, for the first time, a regulation that will control the influx of vehicles.

“The Island Council has already approved the maximum quota of 20,168 cars, which, in addition to those with tax residence on the island of Ibiza, will be allowed to circulate on the island between June 1 and September 30.

“Of these, 16,000 will be rental cars and 4,108 will be for tourists who want to disembark with their cars in Ibiza from the ports of Barcelona, Denia, Valencia, or Palma.”

“To this end, the Island Council of Ibiza has launched the ibizacircular.es platform, which, upon payment of a fee of 1 euro per day, will allow you to reserve the quota necessary to enjoy your vacation.”

