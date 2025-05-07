Stuffed lion’s head confiscated from Mallorca market 

POLICE were called to Consell’s Mercat dels Encants on Monday after a stuffed lion’s head was put up for sale.

The seller did not have documentation to verify the object’s legal origin as they claimed they ‘found it in a bin’.

Despite this, the case will be investigated by Seprona (Nature Protection Service of the Spanish Civil Guard) agents and the stallholder risks a criminal record.

Local police reminded citizens that the buying and selling of protected species could result in a crime against flora and fauna if the correct documentation is not supplied.