7 May, 2025
7 May, 2025 @ 16:07
Stuffed lion’s head confiscated from Mallorca market 

by

POLICE were called to Consell’s Mercat dels Encants on Monday after a stuffed lion’s head was put up for sale. 

The seller did not have documentation to verify the object’s legal origin as they claimed they ‘found it in a bin’. 

Despite this, the case will be investigated by Seprona (Nature Protection Service of the Spanish Civil Guard) agents and the stallholder risks a criminal record. 

Local police reminded citizens that the buying and selling of protected species could result in a crime against flora and fauna if the correct documentation is not supplied.

