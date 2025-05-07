New Costa del Sol shooting: Two arrested in high speed car chase

THE wave of gun violence sweeping the Costa del Sol continues as two young men were arrested in Benalmadena after allegedly opening fire on a 27-year-old man late on Monday night.

The incident unfolded around 11.30pm on Calle Vencejo, in Benalmadena Pueblo, when multiple emergency calls alerted authorities to gunfire in the street.

A local police patrol was first on the scene and discovered a shell casing and an unfired bullet, launching an urgent search for the suspects.

According to the victim, who was unharmed, he had been driving when he noticed another car following him.

Moments later, gunshots rang out from the pursuing vehicle.

Fortunately, none of the bullets struck him.

Policia Nacional soon took over the investigation and quickly located the suspected vehicle during the early hours of the morning.

A coordinated operation led to the arrest of two suspects, aged 22 and 26, for their alleged involvement in the shooting.

Officers believe the attack was motivated by a ‘romantic conflict’ between the individuals involved.

The victim was also arrested after officers discovered he was wanted on an outstanding court warrant related to a prior offence.

This incident marks the sixth reported shooting in Malaga province in the past six weeks, heightening concerns about escalating violence in the region.