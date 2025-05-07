Member of luggage robbing gang arrested in Mallorca 

THE GUARDIA Civil has arrested a 35-year-old woman accused of stealing a suitcase in Palma airport.

She had reportedly flown to the island from the UK on April 17, where she took luggage, containing a €25,000 bracelet, from the arrivals lounge.

READ MORE: Flights to Mallorca could be limited in bid to tackle mass tourism

The court banned the woman from entering Palma airport but did not keep her in custody.

It is thought she is part of a criminal gang dedicated to travelling around European airports to steal luggage.

The gang’s modus operandi involves travelling in groups of two or three before separating to commit various robberies in a short period of time.

They allegedly change clothes to avoid detection before catching new flights to escape the crime scene.