7 May, 2025
7 May, 2025 @ 16:30
Member of luggage robbing gang arrested in Mallorca 

THE GUARDIA Civil has arrested a 35-year-old woman accused of stealing a suitcase in Palma airport. 

She had reportedly flown to the island from the UK on April 17, where she took luggage, containing a €25,000 bracelet, from the arrivals lounge.

The court banned the woman from entering Palma airport but did not keep her in custody. 

It is thought she is part of a criminal gang dedicated to travelling around European airports to steal luggage. 

The gang’s modus operandi involves travelling in groups of two or three before separating to commit various robberies in a short period of time. 

They allegedly change clothes to avoid detection before catching new flights to escape the crime scene.

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

