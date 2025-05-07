Brother finds 20-year-old brother fatally stabbed on doorstep in Sant Llorenç

A 20-year-old man has died after being found with a fatal stab wound to the chest at the entrance of his family home in the quiet residential area of Sa Coma, in Sant Llorenç.

The young victim was discovered in critical condition by his brother early on Tuesday morning, lying at the door of their home on Teixos de Sa Coma street.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and attempted to resuscitate the man, but despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police sources confirmed that the stab wound had pierced a vital organ, causing rapid and fatal blood loss.

The town area of Sant Llorenç. (Photo: Cordon Press)

The Guardia Civil has opened a full investigation and are treating the case as a possible homicide.

A knife believed to be the weapon used was found near the body and has been sent for forensic analysis.

An autopsy is being carried out on Tuesday at the Institute of Legal Medicine in Palma to determine the precise cause and time of death, and whether the man sustained any additional injuries.

Both the Guardia Civil and Policia Local cordoned off a large section of the street to preserve the crime scene and collect forensic evidence.

Officers were seen combing the area for clues and speaking to potential witnesses in the normally peaceful neighbourhood.

At this stage, no arrests have been made, and police have not ruled out any line of inquiry, including the possibility that the attacker may have known the victim.

Local residents have expressed shock over the incident, describing the area as ‘tranquil’ and ‘family-friendly’.