Trafficker offers cops €10k each after hotel cleaner finds his drugs in the Costa del Sol

A DRUG trafficker has been arrested on the Costa del Sol after offering police officers €10k each to keep quiet when a hotel cleaner found his stash.

Police found eight blocks of hashish in a Mijas hotel room on Monday after a room cleaner spotted the suspicious parcels.

When Guardia Civil agents attended the scene, they confirmed the packages were drugs, before waiting for the suspect to come back to his hotel room.

On making the arrest, the suspected drug trafficker reportedly offered agents €10k each to avoid being detained.

The officers refused and quickly discovered the man was also carrying false documentation.

As well as the drugs, agents seized €1,930 in cash.