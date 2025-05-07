7 May, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
7 May, 2025 @ 12:22
··
1 min read

Trafficker offers cops €10k each after hotel cleaner finds his drugs in the Costa del Sol

by

A DRUG trafficker has been arrested on the Costa del Sol after offering police officers €10k each to keep quiet when a hotel cleaner found his stash. 

Police found eight blocks of hashish in a Mijas hotel room on Monday after a room cleaner spotted the suspicious parcels. 

When Guardia Civil agents attended the scene, they confirmed the packages were drugs, before waiting for the suspect to come back to his hotel room.

READ MORE: MISSING: Concern grows for Polish man who vanished on the Costa del Sol

On making the arrest, the suspected drug trafficker reportedly offered agents €10k each to avoid being detained.

The officers refused and quickly discovered the man was also carrying false documentation. 

As well as the drugs, agents seized €1,930 in cash.

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Spain's shorter working week plans to be decided by parliament with result uncertain
Previous Story

Spain’s shorter working week plans to be decided by parliament with result uncertain

Latest from Crime & Law

Go toTop