7 May, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
7 May, 2025 @ 12:07
··
1 min read

Spain’s shorter working week plans to be decided by parliament with result uncertain

by
Spain's shorter working week plans to be decided by parliament with result uncertain

SPAIN’S Congress will decide whether the working week will be reduced to 37.5 hours after the Council of Ministers approved the measure on Tuesday.

The problem for the PSOE-Sumar government coalition is that it needs the backing of smaller parties to get the law passed.

The Ministry of Labour says the 2.5 hour reduction would benefit 12.5 million full-time and part-time private sector workers and is expected to improve productivity and reduce absenteeism.

READ MORE:

YOLANDA DIAZ

Labour Minister, Yolanda Diaz, said: “We are modernising the world of labour and helping people to be a little happier.”

The measure, which already applies to civil servants and some other sectors, would mainly affect retail, manufacturing, hospitality, and construction, Díaz added.

The main opposition conservative Partido Popular has already said it would vote against the bill.

Meanwhile, the Catalan nationalist party Junts, which has backed the Pedro Sanchez government expressed concern over what it said would be negative consequences for small companies and the self-employed under a shorter working week.

“We find ourselves with the door closed to the possibility of negotiating, even if it was a comma, of this text,” said Miriam Nogeuras, the Junts spokesperson in Congress.

The bill was put forward by the Sumar party- of which Yolanda Diaz is the leader.

She took a different tone on Tuesday, saying: “All the room for negotiation is absolutely possible.”

Analysts believe Diaz will offer concessions over the self-employed to get Junts on board.





Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Mini golf, bowling, roller-coasters: Giant leisure complex in Malaga to open next year

Latest from Lead

Go toTop