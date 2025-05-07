7 May, 2025
7 May, 2025 @ 11:53
··
1 min read

Mini golf, bowling, roller-coasters: Giant leisure complex in Malaga to open next year

by

MALAGA will have a brand new leisure complex next year complete with mini golf, bowling and roller coasters.

Work has started on a Malaga leisure complex set to be completed by June next year.

Sould Park will be located next to the Plaza Mayor shopping centre and will occupy at least 15,000 m2. 

The attractions will include a bowling alley, roller-coasters, mini golf and a sports bar, attracting an expected three million people per year. 

Sandwiched between the motorway, hardware shop Porcelanosa and two fast food outlets, the area will be free to access, with visitors paying per attraction. 

Ideal for families, there will be a small roller coaster, bumper cars, a mini train, bouncy castles, trampolines, hook-a-duck, a carousel and other rides. 

There will also be a 7D cinema with moving chairs, 3D images and other sensory surprises. 

The bowling alley will be the biggest in Malaga and one of the largest in Andalucia, with 24 lanes, a sports bar and karaoke booths. 

If similar to Sould Park’s leisure centre in Jaen, it is expected the booths will be The Voice themed, with rotating chairs inspired by the TV talent show.

For special occasions, VIP areas will also be available.

Sould Park is a Fuengirola based company founded over 30 years ago. Since then, they have grown to have 500 employees, registering €32 million in 2024.

Although they already have parks all over Spain, they are hoping to expand to Portugal in the near future.

