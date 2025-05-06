Man dies on busy Marbella road after fleeing from police in tourist flat scuffle

A MAN believed to be around 25 years old died on Sunday after being struck by a car on a busy stretch of the A-7 motorway in Marbella.

He was attempting to flee from police who were escorting him for identification.

The incident unfolded shortly before 2pm on May 4, when officers from the Policia Nacional were called to a tourist apartment following a dispute involving a guest who refused to leave the property.

A family due to check in was unable to enter the accommodation as the current occupant had allegedly overstayed and wouldn’t leave.

Police said the man showed identification on his mobile phone, but the image raised doubts over its authenticity.

Officers then asked him to voluntarily accompany them to a police station to confirm his identity.

He initially agreed and walked with them towards a patrol vehicle.

However, as he was about to get into the car, he made a sudden dash across nearby shrubland and onto the A-7 motorway.

The man reportedly jumped a barrier and attempted to cross the dual carriageway at kilometre 1051, in the direction of Malaga.

He was struck by an oncoming vehicle and died at the scene.

Emergency services were called at 1.52pm, but paramedics were unable to save him.

Authorities later confirmed that the documentation he had presented was fake.

As of Monday, police were still working to establish his real identity and determine the motive behind his mysterious actions, which were ultimately fatal.