Pregnant girl, 18, throws bottle of urine in nurse’s face in Malaga ‘because test was taking too long’

AN 18-year old pregnant woman has been arrested after throwing a can of urine on a nurse after undergoing medical tests at the La Roca health center in Malaga last Friday.

After throwing the can of urine onto the medical staff member, the young woman tried to pounce on her, allegedly with the intention of assaulting the nurse, which security personnel were able to prevent.

“A pregnant 18-year old was about to undergo a pregnancy control test, not agreeing with the time she had to wait,” a statement from the Policia Nacional read.

“It was to the surprise of the people in the waiting room that the girl began to utter insults at the nurse who was attending to her.”

La Roca Health Centre. (Photo: X)

“Then, the young woman threw a can of urine on the nurse, soaking her completely,” the statement continues.

Once at the scene, the Policia Nacional arrested the woman for her involvement in an attack against health personnel.

After the police proceedings were instructed, the parties involved were summoned the same afternoon in which the events occurred for a speedy trial with detainees in judicial offices.

Malaga is the fifth province in Spain where the most aggressions in health centers are reported to the Policia Nacional.

An unfortunate ranking in which Sevilla, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Madrid and Granada are ahead.