Women murdered almost weekly in Spain due to intimate partner violence, report reveals

A WOMAN was killed by her partner or ex partner every 7.6 days in Spain last year- equal to 48 femicides in 2024.

While the figure is at its lowest since registers began in 2003, experts have urged those in power to ‘redouble efforts’ to protect women.

Esther Erice, President of the Spanish Observatory Against Gendered Domestic Violence (CGPJ), called the country’s current measures ‘insufficient’ for a developed nation.

While presenting the 2024 report on fatalities as a result of domestic violence, she also highlighted the nine children that were killed in domestic violence cases last year.

According to the data, 31% (15) of the deceased women had previously reported their aggressor to the police.

In eight of these cases, the woman was living alongside her abuser, with an overwhelming 75% taking place in the victims’ homes.

Some five instances involved a woman who had a restraining order against their attacker.

Erice also emphasised the amount of cases that took place in small areas with a population of between 10,000-25,000.

She stated this revealed the need to improve services, especially due to the increased social pressure and diminished institutional support that may arise in small communities.

In contrast, four men were murdered by their female partners or ex-partners and no reports were previously filed against the aggressors.

Since 2009, 121 men have died due to intimate partner violence, accounting for 7.6 victims a year.

In 2024, no such cases were found in same sex couples.

“There is a notable difference between women who die at the hands of men and men who die at the hands of women,” Erice said.

Tragically, 2024 registered the highest recorded number of infanticides, with nine children murdered by the partners or ex-partners of their mothers.

In most cases (85.5%) the aggressor was the child’s biological father and 74% of the victims were less than 10 years old.