5 May, 2025
5 May, 2025 @ 16:07
·
1 min read

Women murdered almost weekly in Spain due to intimate partner violence, report reveals

by
Man tries to suffocate his partner and threatens her with gun in Spain's Valencia
Cordon Press image

A WOMAN was killed by her partner or ex partner every 7.6 days in Spain last year- equal to 48 femicides in 2024.

While the figure is at its lowest since registers began in 2003, experts have urged those in power to ‘redouble efforts’ to protect women.

Esther Erice, President of the Spanish Observatory Against Gendered Domestic Violence (CGPJ), called the country’s current measures ‘insufficient’ for a developed nation. 

While presenting the 2024 report on fatalities as a result of domestic violence, she also highlighted the nine children that were killed in domestic violence cases last year. 

According to the data, 31% (15) of the deceased women had previously reported their aggressor to the police.

In eight of these cases, the woman was living alongside her abuser, with an overwhelming 75%  taking place in the victims’ homes. 

Some five instances involved a woman who had a restraining order against their attacker. 

Erice also emphasised the amount of cases that took place in small areas with a population of between 10,000-25,000.

She stated this revealed the need to improve services, especially due to the increased social pressure and diminished institutional support that may arise in small communities.

In contrast, four men were murdered by their female partners or ex-partners and no reports were previously filed against the aggressors. 

Since 2009, 121 men have died due to intimate partner violence, accounting for 7.6 victims a year. 

In 2024, no such cases were found in same sex couples. 

“There is a notable difference between women who die at the hands of men and men who die at the hands of women,” Erice said.

Tragically, 2024 registered the highest recorded number of infanticides, with nine children murdered by the partners or ex-partners of their mothers. 

In most cases (85.5%) the aggressor was the child’s biological father and 74% of the victims were less than 10 years old.

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

