Relief as Brit who vanished in Benidorm returns home

A BRITISH man who was reported missing at the end of April has now been found and is back home safely, according to a source close to the family.

An appeal had been launched to locate 39-year-old Tim Wager after he disappeared while travelling home from a holiday in Benidorm.

He was last seen on April 29 at Alicante-Elche Airport, where he had been due to catch a flight back to the UK.

However, after arriving at the airport, Tim vanished without a trace, sparking concern among his family and friends.

Mr Wager has been found and is safe, according to his family

Social media campaigns were launched to help find him, with posts shared widely across expat groups and local community pages.

Worryingly, his family noted that Tim could be ‘vulnerable when drinking’, and some users commented that they may have seen a man matching his description near the entrance of the airport, possibly under the influence, though they could not confirm his identity.

Thankfully, an update was posted to Facebook on May 4 confirming that Tim had made it home safely.

“Tim has arrived home safely, thanks to the help of a kind man at Alicante airport yesterday,” the post read.

The family also expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of support: “Thank you to everyone for your help and your support, we really appreciate it.”

Further details about what happened in the days following his disappearance remain unclear, but the family’s relief has been met with a wave of positive reactions and well-wishes from those who followed the search.