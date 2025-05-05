HEARTBREAK 18 YEARS ON: McCANNS MARK TRAGIC MADDIE MILESTONE

It’s a haunting date etched into the nation’s memory — Saturday, May 3, marked 18 years since little Madeleine McCann vanished without a trace from a holiday apartment in Portugal.

Grieving but determined, parents Kate and Gerry McCann took to Facebook to post a deeply emotional tribute to their missing daughter, reaffirming their belief that “she is still with us”.

In their heartfelt message, the couple thanked the public for their unshakable support over the years: “As we reach the 18th anniversary of Madeleine’s abduction, we would like to once again thank our loyal supporters for standing by us and never forgetting Madeleine.”

They admitted the pain doesn’t ease with time: “The years seem to pass faster and faster… while we don’t have any major news to share, our determination to spare no effort is unwavering. We will do everything possible to achieve this.”

The McCanns also used the sombre anniversary to highlight the upcoming International Day of Missing Children on May 25, extending their thoughts to the countless families still searching for their loved ones — especially children caught in the crossfires of war in Ukraine and Gaza.

They paid special tribute to UK charity Missing People, praising its tireless work despite “many challenges and limited resources”, and saluted all those fighting to bring missing and abducted children home.





