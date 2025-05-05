5 May, 2025
5 May, 2025 @ 17:13
Popular day-trip island off Costa Blanca to ban all new construction

TABARCA ISLAND BEACH

SPAIN’S smallest populated island will introduce a total ban on new construction.

Tabarca Island lies off the Costa Blanca- close to the ports of Alicante and Santa Pola- and has around 70 permanent residents.

The island is administered by Alicante City Council who published their proposals for a Tabarca special protection plan on Monday.

TABARCA PROPERTIES(Pixabay image)

The plan will see new builds prohibited and a ban on increasing heights of existing structures as well protecting the island’s historic facades.

The only work that can be carried out will be in more recently constructed dwellings, but that will be subject to strict restrictions.

Nothing can be undertaken in around 100 properties that come under ‘total protection’.

Alicante’s Urban Planning councillor, Rocio Gomez, said: “It is a plan that is respectful over the island’s cultural heritage.”

“It consolidates our intention for Tabarca as non-developable land and does not foresee any urban growth,” the councillor added.

It is the only inhabited island in Valencia Community, measuring 1.8 kms in length and with a maximum width of 400 metres.

In days gone by, it was used as a shelter by pirates, but the people who land there now are around 300,000 day trippers each year plus those bringing supplies.

