5 May, 2025
5 May, 2025 @ 17:35
1 min read

WATCH: Police hunt down last narco from speed boat that killed two cops in southern Spain

by

SPANISH police have arrested the last crew member present on the boat that killed two cops last year. 

The agents from the Cadiz Guardia Civil and Central Operating Unit (UCO) arrested Abdennour El Hichou, 39, on Sunday. 

He was the last of four narcos onboard the speedboat that killed Miguel Angel Gonzalez and David Perez on February 9, 2024.

The suspect had fled to his country of origin, Morocco, where he was hiding for the past 15 months. 

He insists the death of the men was an ‘accident’ brought on by tiredness after hours at sea. 

The other three crew members reportedly told investigators a similar story when they were arrested in September and November last year. 

They all allege they did not intend to kill the Guardia Civil agents despite police reports that the incident was a ‘brutal’ attack intended to cause ‘serious harm and kill the agents.’ 

In a similar manner to the other suspects, ‘El Hichou’ returned to Spain to turn himself in after months of pressure, accompanied by a lawyer. 

The four men, including Karim El Baqqali, Mohamed Laachiri and Yassine El Morabet stand accused of two counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder (for the agents that survived the incident), six counts of assault, one count of possessing contraband and one count of belonging to a criminal organisation.

