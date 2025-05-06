Spain’s jobless figures tumble to their lowest total in 17 years

SPAIN’S jobless total fell to just over 2.5 million in April- the lowest figure since July 2008.

Government statistics released on Tuesday showed that 67,420 fewer people were on the dole last month, compared to March.

There were over 480,000 more people in work compared to a year earlier.

MINISTER SAIZ(La Moncloa image)

The Ministry of Labour highlighted the decrease in unemployment among those under 25 years, with an April fall of 20,095- the largest for that month since 2001.

Social Security Minister, Elma Saiz, said: “Employment continues to grow and is of higher quality where the results of our labour reforms are unquestionable.”

The biggest unemployment falls were in Andalucia (-24,119), Catalunya (-6,048) and the Valencian Community (-5,271).

People paying Social Security passed the 21.5 million mark for the first time, with 231,000 more contributors than the previous month.

Women took the majority of new jobs on 121,483 compared to 109,510.

Half of the new vacancies were within the hospitality sector that had geared up for the Easter holidays.

Boosted by hospitality, the Balearic Islands had the biggest number of new positions on 62,884, followed by Andalucia (53,980) and Catalunya (37,403).

In contrast, La Rioja (622), Navarre (2,185) and Aragon (1,361) were the lowest new job generators.