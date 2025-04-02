2 Apr, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
2 Apr, 2025 @ 17:00
·
1 min read

Unemployment in Spain falls to lowest March total for 17 years with new jobs created in hotels, bars, and restaurants

by
Unemployment in Spain falls to lowest March total for 17 years with new jobs created in hotels, bars, and restaurants

SPAIN’S March jobless total fell by 13,311 to over 2.5 million- the lowest figure for the month since 2007.

The fall was half of that recorded a year ago, but Easter was celebrated earlier with more hospitality positions available.

It continues a sequence of successive monthly falls with employment figures the highest before Spain’s economy hit the rocks towards the end of late ‘noughties’ when the property’ bubble’ burst and recession kicked in.

READ MORE:

MINISTER YOLANDA DIAZ(Cordon Press image)

Government figures released on Wednesday showed that 161,491 new jobs were created bringing registered workers with social security to 21.3 million- a new record.

The hospitality sector played a key part with over 40% of new social security registrations coming attributed to it as it gears up for the Easter holidays.

However, it has been a weaker month for industry, which has gained 5,121 workers, and for agriculture, which lost 5,000 contributors to social security due to the bad weather.

Employment Minister, Yolanda Diaz, referred to the continued rise in stable employment.

She noted that March marked a ‘historic'” milestone of 10.1 million women in work and said that 44% of new contracts were for permanent jobs.

As for April, recruitment company Ranstad has estimated that the Easter season will create 126,260 jobs.

That’s an improvement of 5.6% compared to last year, when 119,590 contracts were registered which focused on the transport and logistics, hospitality and entertainment sectors.


Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Far-right group in Spain is under investigation over calls for the Spanish to 'rise up against the foreign immigrant invasion'
Previous Story

Spanish far-right group is investigated over calls to ‘rise up against the foreign immigrant invasion’

Next Story

PICTURED: The mind boggling sums of money seized from the home of Spanish police’s Breaking-Bad narco cop

Latest from Lead

Go toTop