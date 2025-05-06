€64m boost for Valencia tourist attraction- acclaimed as one of ‘world’s best’ 

BIOPARC Valencia- one of the city’s biggest attractions- has announced a massive €64 million expansion plan.

The zoological park will recreate elements of the famous historical Silk Road with its connection between Valencia, Africa, and China.

Construction over three phases will be next to the Parque de Cabecera.

READ MORE:

CHINESE IMPERIAL GARDEN, ARTIST IMPRESSION

Head of the Bioparc Foundation, Fernando Gonzalez Sitges, said: “The goal is to bring the public closer to this historic period in a fun way.”

“It will allow visitors to enjoy Valencia’s heritage and learn about the city’s importance in the cultural and economic development of humanity.”

Work costing €18 million has already started on the first phase with a 2027 opening.

It will cover the so-called Coptic route between the ports of Alexandria in Egypt and Mombasa in Kenya.

The second phase with an investment of around €1.2 million will take visitors through the Mediterranean to Valencia featuring renovated farmsteads.

The last big piece of the jigsaw will be a recreation of Imperial China with €44.5 million earmarked.

A traditional Chinese garden will form the centrepiece where people can learn about the Asian country’s culture.

All of the new sections promise an ‘immersive experience’.

The park is owned by Valencia City Council but managed by a private company, Rain Forest Valencia.

Valencia mayor, Maria Jose Catala, said: “This will be an expansion which reinforces the Bioparc as one of the emblems of a quality family tourism city committed to sustainability, science, research and education.”

MAYOR CATALA AT MONDAY NEWS CONFERENCE

Park officials believe that once all of the new areas have opened, annual visitor numbers could almost double from the current 600,000.

No date has been disclosed for the conclusion of the project.