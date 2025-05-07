Yellow alert issued for rain and storms this Thursday in Valencia region

SPAIN’S State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has issued yellow alerts for rain and storms in the Valencian Community for Thursday.

The warning covers parts of Alicante, Castellon, and Valencia provinces and runs from 11.30am to 9.30pm.

Wednesday will see increased cloud and possibly some light showers in southern inland parts of the region, with a possibility of some rain on the coast.

Temperatures will see little change.

Aemet says that it will be very cloudy across the Valencia region on Thursday afternoon with showers and storms, which has prompted the yellow alert.

Inland areas will be the most vulnerable, but coastal areas have not totally been ruled out from getting rain.

Winds will be variable light, tending to the east and south-east during the afternoon.

Cloudy skies and showers are forecast for Friday, accompanied by storms in the north of the Valencian Community.

The clouds will continue into Saturday, according to Aemet, though the chances of rain will decrease.