Orange weather alert issued for downpours and strong wind gusts in Spain’s Valencia

ORANGE alerts for localised downpours and strong gusts of wind have been issued for parts of the Valencian Community on Friday.

The weather warning has come from the Valencian Emergencies Ministry.

An orange alert- in force until 11pm- applies to inland areas of Valencia province which could could get up to 20 litres of rain per m2 in an hour, accompanied by hail.

?El Centro de Coordinación de Emergencias actualiza su boletín de fenómenos meteorológicos y establece:



? alerta naranja por lluvias y tormentas en todo el interior de Valencia

? alerta nivel amarillo por lluvias y tormentas en el litoral sur de Valencia, interior de Alicante… pic.twitter.com/T4mnKBWCWZ May 2, 2025

Wind gusts of up to 70 kms per hour have also been predicted.

Yellow warnings have been issued for the southern Valencia province coast, inland parts of Alicante province, and the southern interior of Castellon province.

The alert for those three areas is also active until 11pm.

The Emergencies Ministry has warned about mud rain and airborne dust reducing visibility and air quality which could be an issue for people with respiratory problems or asthma.

The regional secretary for Emergencies and the Interior, Irene Rodríguez, says motorists should reduce speed in downpour areas.

She states that minor roads that could have flood water should be avoided.

“It is better to turn around and look for another way,” Rodriguez recommended.

02/05 09:18 #AEMET actualiza #FMA en C. Valenciana. Activos HOY y MAÑANA. Nivel máx naranja. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 09:18 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/8qVmJoUFoM https://t.co/tgjyYw7ewM — AEMET_C. Valenciana (@AEMET_CValencia) May 2, 2025

In areas with strong winds, the advice is to avoid going through wooded areas or walking near ruins, construction sites, fences or antennas, due to risk of landslides.

Drivers of high-sided vehicles are advised to stop in a safe area to wait for the winds to die down as they could be in danger of overturning.

In the event of a hailstorm while driving, the similar recommendation is to stop and to put a piece of clothing or any fabric in front of the windscreen to provide protection in case it is shattered.

For Saturday, the yellow alert applies in the southern half of Valencia and inland areas of Alicante due to ‘showers accompanied by hail’.

The warnings will run between 3pm and 11pm.