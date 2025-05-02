WATCH: FANS OF BETIS CLASH WITH FIORENTINA ULTRAS IN SEVILLA’S ALAMEDA DE HERCULES

WHAT was meant to be a historic night of football in Sevilla turned into mayhem on the streets as rival fans from Real Betis and Fiorentina clashed in a violent skirmish that left the heart of the city in turmoil during the UEFA Conference League semi-final first leg.

In scenes more suited to a warzone than a football fiesta, the Alameda de Hércules – one of Sevilla’s parks – was transformed into a battlefield as over 100 Italian ultras and a swarm of Betis hardliners squared off in a terrifying street brawl.

Witnesses reported bottles, batons, flares and even plastic piping disguised as flags being hurled through the air as the two mobs surged toward each other. The chaos captured on social media showed a full-blown standoff with cops scrambling to regain control and flares being shot.

Parece que está entretenida la noche previa al Real Betis-Florentina.#ultras pic.twitter.com/YCeTyzGCVI — ULTRAS ? ACCOUNT OF (@UltrasAccountOF) April 30, 2025

According to the National Police, a ‘preventative operation’ had already been in place when 150 Fiorentina fans were spotted loitering in the area around 10pm. Almost simultaneously, a fleet of Betis fans arrived – having reportedly driven in from across the city – clearly looking for trouble.

By 11pm, tensions boiled over and the clash ignited. Fortunately, police intervened within seconds, deploying Prevention and Reaction Units (UPR) to separate the factions. The melee, which lasted under a minute, resulted in no injuries, though the sheer ferocity of the moment left onlookers shaken.

As the dust settled, Italian ringleaders were identified, and police seized balaclavas, flares, and makeshift weapons. To avoid further flashpoints, officers escorted the Italian contingent to their hotels under heavy guard.

Despite the unrest, the atmosphere inside the Benito Villamarín Stadium was electric, with nearly 60,000 fans, including 1,500 Viola supporters, packing the stands. Betis, making their first-ever appearance at this stage of European competition, edged out the visitors 2-1 in a tense, nail-biting encounter.