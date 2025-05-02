2 May, 2025
2 May, 2025 @ 15:08
Spanish petrol cheapest in four years after oil prices collapse

Super-95 hits lows not seen since in Spain since October 2021 - and 12% cheaper than a year ago
Fuel up this weekend with petrol prices low.

PETROL and diesel prices in Spain have been in freefall following the collapse in oil prices last month.

Today Super-95 unleaded is the cheapest it’s been since October 2021.

Dropping 0.61% from last week’s prices, the average price of petrol this week is €1.47 per litre. This is 7.7% lower than at the start of the war in Ukraine in February 2022 when crude oil prices began to rise.

Diesel costs an average €1.384 per litre this week. On average, filling a 55 litre tank of diesel will cost you €76.12 and just over €80 for petrol. 

The European Union’s Oil Bulletin indicated fuel prices have been steadily declining for the last three weeks and diesel is its lowest in price since last October.

Make sure you fuel up this weekend to make the most of the savings. 

Staff Reporter

