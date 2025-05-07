Barcelona’s Museum of Eroticism launches Spain’s first festival celebrating female private parts

WARNING: This news story contains graphic imagery.

BARCELONA’S Museum of Eroticism (Museu de l’Erotica de Barcelona, MEB) is launching the first-ever Festival of the Vulva, Vagina and Clitoris – known as VuVaC – this May.

Running from May 14 to 24, the event represents a bold move to celebrate female sexuality and challenge traditional taboos.

VuVaC aims to offer artistic and educational value, with its centrepiece being the inauguration of a new permanent gallery dedicated to the representation of vulvas, vaginas and clitorises in global art throughout history.

The museum has made waves in the past for hosting an annual Festival of the Penis, and director Sarah Rippert sees VuVaC as a long-overdue addition.

“We’re thrilled to finally launch VuVaC,” she said.

MEB tells a history of eroticism throughout the ages. (credit: MEB)

“This new space dedicated to the vulva, vagina and clitoris felt necessary to continue sharing knowledge.”

Among the most anticipated works is The Great Wall of Vulva by British artist Jamie McCartney – a striking piece made from plaster casts of vulvas.

“Spain has a long and spectacular history of art, and to have my work displayed in Barcelona is a great honour,” said McCartney. “I’m delighted to be part of the museum’s permanent collection.”

Alongside his work is VDoor Project by Colombian artist Adriana Patricia Bonfante, who uses textiles, paper, plastic and wood to create her artwork.

The piece, she says, is ‘here to annihilate the taboo: we can enter and pass through.’

The Great Wall of Vulva involved a five year collaboration with 400 women volunteers. (credit: MEB)

Jamie McCartney has been a professional artist for over 30 years. (credit: MEB)

Bonfante calls it a symbolic experience that reflects ‘the supreme symbol of the Great Mother’.

In addition to the visual art, VuVaC will include guided tours focused on the new gallery and other works, led by MEB’s sexologist Sigrid Cervera.

“Our new permanent exhibition will show how femininity has been symbolised as a source of life and power across time,” said Cervera.

A special collaboration with sexual wellness brand Lola Games will also be part of the programme.

Their exhibit, Clitoris Awareness, traces the evolution of our understanding of the clitoris – from ancient texts to modern science.

(credit: MEB)

Visitors won’t leave empty-handed either.

With their ticket, guests can request a vulva-shaped lollipop and enter a social media photo contest, #FotoVulva, with the chance to have their image displayed in the museum.