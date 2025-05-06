Human remains from Roman era found during Malaga metro construction 

CONSTRUCTION workers extending Malaga’s metro line have uncovered a series of Roman-era graves during recent excavation works on Calle Hilera, near Peso de la Harina.

According to the Andalucian Regional Ministry of Development, 15 tombs containing partial human skeletons have been unearthed at the site.

It is located along the planned route between Guadalmedina station and Calle Santa Elena, part of the metro’s future extension to the Hospital Civil.

Experts believe the remains date back to the Roman period, though final confirmation will follow a full analysis.

The remains are currently being examined by specialists, with around 10 archaeologists and technicians working on-site.

Once the dating and analysis are completed, the remains will be transferred to the Museo de la Aduana for preservation.

The process is being carried out under the supervision of the regional Department of Culture.

White tarpaulins currently cover parts of the dusty excavation zone, hinting at the sensitive nature of what lies beneath.

Officials have played down the historical significance of the discovery, citing the poor condition of the graves.

Still, the site adds to the list of Roman finds made during metro construction, including previous discoveries along Calle La Union and Avenida Juan XXIII.

Just a few metres away, remains from the Islamic period were also recently found, believed to belong to the former Attabanim neighbourhood.

However, those structures were significantly damaged by 19th-century industrial foundations, particularly from the old Skol beer factory.

Despite the new findings, officials have confirmed that the construction timeline remains unchanged and work is proceeding as scheduled.