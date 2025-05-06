Mayor and developers on trial for building illegal homes in Alicante area

A CORRUPTION trial involving politicians and real estate developers started in Alicante on Tuesday.

11 defendants are facing jail over licences granted to the building of 293 family homes in Llíber, between 1999 and 2003.

The properties were constructed on land that was classified as ‘non-developable’.

PICTURESQUE LLIBER

The mayor of the Marina Alta town, Jose Juan Reus, is in the dock along with ex-mayor Jose Mas, former councillors and council officials, plus developers.

Two additional people who were accused of corruption have since died.

Prosecutors say that new homes were sold to foreign buyers who subsequently were not able to legalise them.

The charge list features crimes against planning, prevarication, bribery, and document forgery.

The Prosecutor’s Office wants prison sentences ranging from 15 months to seven years, in addition to fines and disqualification from public office.

The trial is expected to finish on May 21.