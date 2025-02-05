5 Feb, 2025
5 Feb, 2025 @ 14:00
Spain plans to reduce working week to 37.5 hours: Government says it will ‘modernise’ the country

SPAIN has approved a plan to reduce the standard working week to 37.5 hours for private sector workers – making it one of the shortest in Europe.

The reform would affect approximately 12 million workers across key sectors including retail, hospitality, and agriculture, but it faces stiff opposition from business. 

While public sector employees and many large companies already enjoy a 37.5-hour schedule, this extension will mark the first time workers across the spectrum stick to it.

Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz, championing the initiative, proclaimed it would ‘modernise Spain’ and enhance productivity in an economy that has already demonstrated remarkable resilience, posting a 3.2% growth rate last year that outpaced its European counterparts.

Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz has championed the move to reduce Spain’s working week to 37.5 hours.

“This isn’t just about working less – it’s about being more efficient and giving hope to workers across Spain,” Diaz declared following the cabinet meeting where the measure was approved.

The proposal, emerging from the coalition agreement between the Socialists and the far-left Sumar party, aims to implement the reduced hours without any salary reductions by the close of 2025. 

However, the path to implementation faces significant hurdles.

While Spain’s two main unions have thrown their support behind the measure, business leaders have withdrawn from negotiations after 11 months of discussions, expressing concerns about potential impacts on competitiveness. 

Their worries are amplified by recent signs of labour market fragility, with unemployment figures showing an uptick in January.

The government now faces the challenging task of securing parliamentary approval, with key pro-business Catalan and Basque separatist parties showing reluctance to support the measure. 

Their votes could prove crucial in determining whether Spain joins the growing ranks of nations experimenting with reduced working hours.

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

