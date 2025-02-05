These are the five best Mercadona products for ‘guiris’ in Spain, according to TikToker – but do YOU agree?

A TIKTOKER has revealed the best Mercadona products to buy for foreigners who live in Spain.

The expat, from Lithuania, who has nearly 25,000 followers, has lived in Spain for eight years and used her expertise to suggest the five best items for guiris.

She claims that the best food item to buy is guacamole, which she said ‘is superior to any other supermarket’, and that foreigners need to try it or else they are ‘missing out’.

Second on the influencer’s list is a sweeter delicacy.

In the video, she highlights that the coconut Mochi ice creams are the best sweet treat as an everyday snack.

Mochi is a Japanese rice cake made from glutinous rice that is pounded into a smooth, sticky paste and molded into shape.

For vino lovers, the influencer points to Mercadona’s €6 Albariño wine.

This product is usually ‘way more expensive’, and so the bargain plonk is a no-brainer.

To accompany the wine, the TikToker suggests buying the shop’s cheese plate, which is ‘amazing’ and is supposedly a must for when you are invited to somebody’s house but you do not know what to bring.

The final essential item is the €2 pre-made tortilla, which she claims ‘is a lifesaver when you don’t want to cook but feel like eating something warm’.

Some users agreed with the video’s suggestions, with one saying ‘that cheeseboard is flying back with me everytime I go back to Spain’.

Many viewers also agreed that Mercadona’s guacamole is ‘superior’ to other brands, while adding that the supermarket’s hummus is just as good.

Another user commented on the wine, claiming “it is a guaranteed headache!”.